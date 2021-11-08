Coastal ferries starting to resume routes after storm

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Ferries along our coast are starting to resume some limited operations.

This past weekend’s high winds from the coastal storm suspended most of the ferry routes.

The Department of Transportation says routes between Hatteras and Ocracoke, along with Ocracoke-Cedar Island and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter are now on a limited schedule.

Hatteras-Ocracoke: Noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m., midnight

Ocracoke-Hatteras: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m.

Some ferries remain totally shut down. The Currituck-Knotts Island ferries have been suspended due to water levels too low to operate while the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferries are still suspended due to high winds and elevated water levels.

Sustained winds along parts of our coast are still hitting 40 miles per hour.

The state’s other coastal ferries are running on their regular schedules.

