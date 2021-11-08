City of Myrtle Beach trash bin travels across Atlantic Ocean, washes ashore in Ireland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

McGreal told WMBF News that he and his family were taking a stroll on the beach when they saw a large object had washed up on the shore.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

A family discovered a Myrtle Beach trash bin that traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore on the west coast of Ireland. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)

McGreal said up until this point he knew very little about Myrtle Beach. But after finding the bin, he said his family immediately did some research and learned about how far the object had traveled.

McGreal added it’s rare for him and his family to find something identifiable on the beach that they could trace back to an actual location.

“First thing that popped into my head was this is like a message in the bottle. The fact I’m talking to you, people on social media, it’s opening up the channels of communication between people and different channels of the world,” McGreal said.

He added that the bin discovery was also a teaching moment for his family about how far debris can travel in the water.

Meanwhile, there’s no way of knowing when the city of Myrtle Beach lost the trash bin but believe it may have been blown away during a storm.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal said the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.