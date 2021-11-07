Advertisement

Weather suspends several coastal ferry routes for second day

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SWAN-QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) -Multiple coastal ferry routes have been suspended Sunday following Saturday cancellations, due to weather conditions.

Ferries that run between Ocracoke, Cedar Island and Swan Quarter are suspended because of high winds along the coast. Ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras are also suspended until further notice, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Currituck-Knotts Island ferry operations have been put on pause because of low water levels.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry operations are also suspended due to elevated water levels and high winds.

Officials said other ferries are on their regular schedule and operating schedules could change as weather conditions do.

