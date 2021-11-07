Advertisement

Dare County road closed due to overwash

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A highway in Dare County is closed due to overwash.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s office, NC Hwy. 12 is closed at Mirlo Beach due to overwash coming through the north end of Buxton.

Officials recalled the location is near the Cape Hatteras Motel and North Carolina Department of Transportation is in the area as it is expected to get worse with the approaching high tide.

