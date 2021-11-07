Dare County road closed due to overwash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A highway in Dare County is closed due to overwash.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s office, NC Hwy. 12 is closed at Mirlo Beach due to overwash coming through the north end of Buxton.

Officials recalled the location is near the Cape Hatteras Motel and North Carolina Department of Transportation is in the area as it is expected to get worse with the approaching high tide.

