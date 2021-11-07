Advertisement

Craven County water issues boil advisory for some water townships

(Associated Press Graphic)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in Craven County are being advised to boil all water used for human consumption following water outages.

Water consumers in Craven County water townships 5,6 and 7 experienced low pressure and outages Sunday morning.

According to Assistant Water Superintendent, Elliot Thomas periods of no or low water pressure increases the potential for back flow and bacteria.

Once the water comes back on, Thomas is advising people to boil all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.

“Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”

Elliot Thomas, Assistant Water Superintendent

