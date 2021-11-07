Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winds stay strong with isolated rain drops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The low pressure system we’ve been tracking the past few days is taking a more easterly track than expected, limiting the impacts this low will have on Eastern N.C. Winds will stay strong today, ranging between 15 to 30 mph sustained (stronger winds closer to the water). The steady flow of wind out of the north to northeast is still creating a potential for coastal flooding at the mouth of the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. This flooding threat will likely peak between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. this morning. But as winds die down Sunday afternoon, the flooding threat will relax.

The heaviest rain will stay off our coast, keeping rainfall totals between a quarter of an inch to a full inch for most of the East. Cloud cover will be a bit more stubborn than the rain yesterday, but we could still see a few sun breaks by Sunday evening, especially west of Highway 17. Highs this afternoon will peak in the low 60s before a steady warm up greets us Monday.

We’ll see the clear sunny skies hang around through most of the upcoming week. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s with overnight lows still staying in the low 40s, just warm enough to keep our first frost out of the forecast. An incoming cold front late in the week may finally give us that first blast of cold air Friday night into Saturday, but until then, enjoy the extended growing season!

Sunday

Spotty drizzle in the morning, more likely closer to the coast. Windy. High of 60. Rain chance 30%. Wind: N 15-20 G 30

Monday

Sunny, warmer, and windy. High of 67. Wind: N15 G20.

