Beast Philanthropy holds free turkey giveaway

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A famous Youtuber is giving away free turkeys and more Sunday in Pitt County starting at 12 p.m.

Jimmy Donaldson, better knows as Mr. Beast and his charity “Beast Philanthropy” is set to host a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

The charity is set to give out 10,000 turkeys and 40,000 lbs. of sweet potatoes.

The event is set to take place at the Pitt County fairgrounds located at 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. starting at noon.

