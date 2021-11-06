Weather forces NCDOT to cancel some weekend ferry routes

SWAN-QUARTER, N.C. (WITN) - Some ferry routes are cancelled Saturday as officials say high winds have made traveling in certain areas unsafe.

All together six ferry departures for Ocracoke-Swan Quarter and Ocracoke-Cedar Island routes are cancelled Saturday.

The following routes are cancelled:

Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry routes are on schedule. However, the NCDOT warns they could be cancelled too.

Ferry officials say they recorded sustained winds of 35 mph in the Pamlico sound Saturday morning.

