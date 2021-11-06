UPDATE: Annual Veterans Parade cancelled in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Jacksonville Veterans Parade and the Family Fun Event portion of this year’s Veterans Tribute Weekend has been cancelled due to weather.

We’re told that cancellations were made with the threat of high winds and rain, putting things on hold for the family event.

A Jacksonville Recreation spokesperson gave a statement about this year cancellation,

“Due to the inclement weather predicted for Saturday, November 6, we felt it was best to cancel the event at the Jacksonville Commons. We’ve had multiple vendors regretfully back out, and others express concern over the safety of their equipment”

The Lejeune Memorial Garden tours and the Veterans Walk of Honor will still happen.

You can check out all of the events here.

