Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D.H. Conley High School
D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted
UPDATE: Veterans Parade, Family Fun event cancelled in Jacksonville
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Louis Candelaria and Kevin Ovalle were sentenced this week in Pitt County court.
Two men sentenced in separate cases for trafficking nearly 9 pounds of heroin
Unofficial municipal election results in Pitt County.
Successful write-in campaigns in Eastern Carolina

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
Ruffin McNeill among six inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall Of Fame
Megamillions for 11-5-2021