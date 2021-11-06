Ruffin McNeill among six inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall Of Fame

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU football player and head coach Ruffin McNeill was one of six individuals inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.

The 43rd annual installment ceremony was held inside Harvey Hall as part of the annual Hall of Fame/Letterwinners’ Weekend.

In addition to McNeill, the class included former Pirate Club president and philanthropist Bill Clark; former softball pitcher Toni Paisley and infielder Keisha Shepperson Stewart, swimmer Jacob Smith, and volleyball player Kelley Wernert Krainiak.

McNeill led ECU to four bowl games in six seasons. At the induction ceremony, he told WITN, “Very humbled and honored to be back in Greenville. This place meant a lot to myself as a student and as a player, to my wife and I when we came back as head coach and head coach’s wife. Had the chance to do a lot of things in the community and help. Very proud of that but really proud of the city and the areas that always took care of us. This is a great place. Great place to come and be a part of. It’s about family here and always has been since I came in 1976 and it still is now tonight. Thank you everyone and go Pirates.”

ECU Hall of Fame Class of 2021 (ECU)

Clark is an avid supporter of ECU Athletics and has an extensive history of philanthropic acts with the Pirate Club. He committed the lead gift of $1.5 million in support of the construction of a new baseball stadium which honor’s both Clark’s generosity and the legacy of former Pirate head coach Keith LeClair, Clark-LeClair Stadium. He also provided the lead gift in support of the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Renovation campaign.

Paisley and Shepperson Stewart both earned All-America accolades in their careers.

Smith was a member of the Pirates’ 1959 NAIA national championship men’s swimming team.

Wernert Krainiak, a two-time all-conference performer, is the first volleyball specific player ever elected to the Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be recognized publicly inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as a part of the halftime festivities during Saturday’s football game against Temple.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.