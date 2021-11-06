Advertisement

NCDOT warns coastal storm could make travel dangerous on N.C. 12

NC 12 Mirlo Beach
NC 12 Mirlo Beach(NC DOT)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) -The NCDOT said Friday a storm forecast to hit coastal North Carolina this weekend could make travel conditions dangerous on low-lying coastal roads, especially N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks.

The storm could bring wind gusts greater than 50 mph, heavy rain and flooding on N.C. 12 from the sound and the ocean.

These conditions could force the closure of N.C. 12 if flooding or wind-driven sand inundates the road.

The storm is expected to hit coastal areas hardest between Saturday night and Monday morning.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials on Friday used heavy equipment to push sand onto dunes from Pea Island to Ocracoke and then staged graders, excavators and other equipment along potential trouble spots to respond in case conditions worsen through the weekend.

Digital message boards along N.C. 12 were updated Friday to alert travelers of possible dangerous driving conditions.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D.H. Conley High School
D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted
Elizabeth Evans
Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement
Meleec Greene
Bond set at $1.5 million for Greenville man caught in Wake County after chase
Police and school officials say the written message was not credible, but they want to be extra...
Student charged with making threats against Richlands High School
James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument

Latest News

Ruffin McNeill inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall Of Fame
Ruffin McNeill among six inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall Of Fame
Montford Point Marine Sergeant Major Russell O. Baker
Jacksonville honors Montford Point Marines
Down East Holiday Show celebrates 20th anniversary
NC Community college system president visit
NC Community college system president visit