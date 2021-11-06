NCDOT warns coastal storm could make travel dangerous on N.C. 12

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) -The NCDOT said Friday a storm forecast to hit coastal North Carolina this weekend could make travel conditions dangerous on low-lying coastal roads, especially N.C. 12 on the Outer Banks.

The storm could bring wind gusts greater than 50 mph, heavy rain and flooding on N.C. 12 from the sound and the ocean.

These conditions could force the closure of N.C. 12 if flooding or wind-driven sand inundates the road.

The storm is expected to hit coastal areas hardest between Saturday night and Monday morning.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials on Friday used heavy equipment to push sand onto dunes from Pea Island to Ocracoke and then staged graders, excavators and other equipment along potential trouble spots to respond in case conditions worsen through the weekend.

Digital message boards along N.C. 12 were updated Friday to alert travelers of possible dangerous driving conditions.

