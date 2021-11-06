Lenoir County sheriff office begins Operation Blue Elf

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is collecting toys for foster children and kids in need for Christmas in light of Operation Blue Elf.

Officials say they are not taking cash this year only toys.

“By donating a gift to Operation Blue Elf and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, you can feel at ease knowing your donation will make it to its rightful place in the hands of a child in need. All donated items will be provided to the Lenoir County Department of Social Services to distribute to foster children and others in need to spread the joy and love of Christmas.”

The office is accepting donations of new toys through December 11th.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Nov 6th 12 p.m. 4 p.m. Walmart in Kinston

Nov 13th 12 p.m. 4 p.m. Jackson Heights Piggly Wiggly

Nov 20th 12 p.m. 4 p.m. Walmart in Kinston

Dec 4th 12 p.m. 4 p.m. Walmart in Kinston

Items must be new and in their original packaging.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.