Kinston mother still searching for answers 8 years after son’s murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Nov. 11th is the 8-year anniversary of an unsolved Kinston murder case, and the victim’s mother is asking the public for help in finding the person responsible.

Tonuja Suggs says she has been grieving since 2013. She says she continues to pray that police will find the person who killed her son, so her family can finally have closure.

“I’m frustrated, I’m hurt and I’m angry.”

The emotions of Tonuja Suggs have increased every year since Nov. 5th, 2013 when she lost her son James Franklin in a drive-by shooting.

Eight years later, she’s still fighting for him, a man she describes as caring and loving.

“Every time you see him, he always got a smile on his face, always smiling. Anybody know my son know he kept a smile on his face.”

On that day 8 years ago, Franklin was in his car with his fiancée on Capitola Avenue when someone opened fire on the car.

Franklin died almost instantly when a bullet struck his head. His fiancée was injured but survived.

No one was ever charged for the murder and Suggs is still convinced someone knows something about her son’s murder.

“I grieve every day over my son. I’m out here every day fighting my son’s case, trying to find out what happened to my son and who did this to my son. I just want to ask for help from the community to find out who did this to my son.”

There was supposed to be a balloon launch in memory of James Franklin at his gravesite Friday, but it was delayed until Saturday at 3 p.m.

Anyone with information on the murder of James Franklin should contact Kinston police.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.