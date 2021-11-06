Jacksonville honors Montford Point Marines

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nasty weather in Eastern Carolina canceled the Veterans Day Parade in Jacksonville this weekend.

Despite that, the City of Jacksonville and Marines at Camp Lejeune and Camp Johnson are paying tribute to veterans in other ways.

Being selected as the grand marshal for this year’s Veterans Day Parade brought of emotion out of Museum of the Marine’s Lisa Potts.

“To be nominated is an honor, but to be selected is humbling.”

Potts may be retired, but her service never stops.

“There’s a gentleman from West Virginia who had drove down here with his son and his grandson and he was a tanker from the Korean War and he wanted to tell his children what he had done,” said Potts.

“So I said ‘hop in my car’ and I took him and his son and his grandson and we went down the tank battalion.”

Potts spoke about the artifacts that are waiting to be placed in the Museum of the Marine.

Holding up a sketch of a Marine, Potts said, “We find that this one is a Sergeant Major Russell O. Baker. And he was an original Montford Point Marine.”

Montford Point Marines were the first African American recruits in the Marine Corps.

Original Montford Point Marines and the Montford Point Marines Association cut the ribbon to signify the museum is back open after suffering damages in past hurricanes.

“Today we take another step in maintaining legacy of some 20,000 plus African American men that fought for the right of freedom and equality for all men and all members of our society.”

So even though the parade may have to wait, the work to preserve the legacy of those who served forges on.

“We’re in the home of the brave. You’re among heroes and Veterans and just one of the greatest places to live. It’s a legacy of service and sacrifice. So to come out and just say that on your special day and recognize that it’s their special day.”

Potts says the preservation of Marine’s artifacts holds a special place in her heart.

The City of Jacksonville says it still plans to have the Lejeune Memorial Garden tours and the Veterans Walk of Honor.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.