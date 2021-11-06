Advertisement

Expungement Clinic opens on Saturday in Greenville

Pitt Expungement Clinic
Pitt Expungement Clinic(NC Reentry Innovators for Success)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Companies in Pitt County are looking for eligible workers to fill vacant positions.

The NC Reentry Innovators for Success is helping people transition out of incarceration as well as help employers tackle their growing problem.

The NC Reentry Innovators for Success has partnered with Legal Aide of NC and Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church to offer residents of Pitt Counties employment and housing by providing them with free expungements.

Pitt County Judges Marvin Blount, Jeffrey Foster, District Court Judge Wendy Hazelton, Clerk of Court Sara Beth Rhodes, and District Attorney Faris Dixon have all agreed to sign off on petitions to give citizens with a criminal background a newfound hope at second chance opportunities.

The expungement clinic starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church at 1095 Allen Rd.

People who have signed up in September to have their record reviewed will meet Saturday to sign their petitions. The Expungement is a next step toward a clean criminal background.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D.H. Conley High School
D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted
UPDATE: Veterans Parade, Family Fun event cancelled in Jacksonville
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Louis Candelaria and Kevin Ovalle were sentenced this week in Pitt County court.
Two men sentenced in separate cases for trafficking nearly 9 pounds of heroin
Plane Crash graphic
SHERIFF: Pilot uninjured in Northampton plane crash, FAA taking over investigation

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Ruffin McNeill among six inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall Of Fame
Megamillions for 11-5-2021
Ruffin McNeill inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall Of Fame
Ruffin McNeill among six inducted into the ECU Athletics Hall Of Fame