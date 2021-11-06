Expungement Clinic opens on Saturday in Greenville

Companies in Pitt County are looking for eligible workers to fill vacant positions.

The NC Reentry Innovators for Success is helping people transition out of incarceration as well as help employers tackle their growing problem.

The NC Reentry Innovators for Success has partnered with Legal Aide of NC and Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church to offer residents of Pitt Counties employment and housing by providing them with free expungements.

Pitt County Judges Marvin Blount, Jeffrey Foster, District Court Judge Wendy Hazelton, Clerk of Court Sara Beth Rhodes, and District Attorney Faris Dixon have all agreed to sign off on petitions to give citizens with a criminal background a newfound hope at second chance opportunities.

The expungement clinic starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church at 1095 Allen Rd.

People who have signed up in September to have their record reviewed will meet Saturday to sign their petitions. The Expungement is a next step toward a clean criminal background.

