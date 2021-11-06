Duke has now lost five straight after falling 54-29 to No. 25 Pittsburgh

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke (3-6, 0-5 ACC) has struggled to score points in ACC play all year. Against No. 25 Pitt (7-2, 4-1 ACC), the Blue Devils scored ... but let Pitt score far more, falling to the Panthers 54-29.

The Blue Devils actually led twice, going up 12-7 and 19-14 in the second quarter. But Pitt would put up 23 points in second quarter to go up 30-19 at the half and didn’t really look back.

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg exited the game late in the first half with an upper body injury and did not return. Riley Leonard replaced him.

Holmberg completed 16 of 23 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Leonard completed 6 of 13 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Mataeo Durant ran for 81 yards and no touchdowns for the Blue Devils, who finished with 384 total yards to 636 for Pittsburgh.

Only two of Duke’s scores were offensive touchdowns; Duke had a safety and a few field goals, plus an 86-yard kickoff return for a score.

Pitt’s Pickett finished with 416 yards passing, completing 28 of 43 attempts and three touchdowns. Rodney Hammond Jr. had 81 yards and a touchdown on the ground, while Pickett added 57 yards rushing and a score.

Pitt receiver Jordan Addison had 171 yards on just seven catches and a touchdown.

