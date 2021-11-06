Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Low pressure system grazes the coast this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An area of low pressure will track parallel to the coast this weekend, bringing periods of rain and gusty winds to coastal areas. Rain is looking likely for locations along and east of highway 17 Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Areas farther inland will see the best chance for rain late Saturday into Sunday morning before slowly clearing from west to east Sunday afternoon. The greatest impacts will be felt along the beaches where rainfall totals should range between 2″ to 5″. Higher amounts will be likely for areas that see training storms and downpours. Wind gusts will reach up to 60 mph along the Outer Banks while communities along the sounds will see 45-55 mph gusts.

The steady northeast winds combined with astronomical tides may be enough to produce some coastal flooding on the southern end of the Pamlico Sound and ocean overwash on the Outer Banks. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Southern Craven County, the Pamlico Sound side of Down East Carteret County, Ocracoke, Hatteras Island, and the Northern Outer Banks. Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect for Beaufort, Pamlico, and Onslow Counties through the weekend. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for beaches north of Cape Lookout.

Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over the open waters of the north central Atlantic Ocean and not affect the United States. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate by the upcoming weekend.

Saturday

Cloudy with periods of rain developing, heaviest along the coast. Windy. High of 60. Rain chance growing to 60% with higher chances coast. Wind: NE 12-17 G30.

Sunday

Rain for the first half of the day then ending from west to east. Windy. High of 58. Rain chance 60%. Wind: N 15-20 G 30

Monday

Sunny, warmer, and windy. High of 67. Wind: N15 G20.

