Benefit ride supporting deputy injured in line of duty

NE BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Organizations are coming together Saturday to support Craven County sheriffs deputy Zachary Bellingham who was injured in the line of duty last month.

The Veterans Enforcers Motorcycle Association otherwise known at V.E.M.A and Bears Behind Badge are hosting the motorcycle ride.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. its $20 for drivers to participate and $10 for riders.

The ride will start at the New Bern Mall at police substation 3100, US-17 and end at Blackbeards 415 S. Front St.

Raffles and door prizes will be given out at the end of the ride.

