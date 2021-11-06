Advertisement

Benefit ride supporting deputy injured in line of duty

Zachary Bellingham
Zachary Bellingham(Friends of Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NE BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Organizations are coming together Saturday to support Craven County sheriffs deputy Zachary Bellingham who was injured in the line of duty last month.

The Veterans Enforcers Motorcycle Association otherwise known at V.E.M.A and Bears Behind Badge are hosting the motorcycle ride.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. its $20 for drivers to participate and $10 for riders.

The ride will start at the New Bern Mall at police substation 3100, US-17 and end at Blackbeards 415 S. Front St.

Raffles and door prizes will be given out at the end of the ride.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D.H. Conley High School
D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted
UPDATE: Veterans Parade, Family Fun event cancelled in Jacksonville
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Louis Candelaria and Kevin Ovalle were sentenced this week in Pitt County court.
Two men sentenced in separate cases for trafficking nearly 9 pounds of heroin
Plane Crash graphic
SHERIFF: Pilot uninjured in Northampton plane crash, FAA taking over investigation

Latest News

Weather forces NCDOT to cancel some weekend ferry routes
Pitt Expungement Clinic
Expungement clinic opens Saturday in Greenville
UPDATE: Annual Veterans Parade cancelled in Jacksonville
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill