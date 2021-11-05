While thinking about Bowl games is tempting, ECU is focused solely on their Temple game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ﻿ “I am just proud of the guys,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “Just got a like you said just want to more we just wanna go on a little stretch here and get to a bowl game.”

“I go week by week. I tweet out 1% almost every single day you know just day by day,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “I mean you know other guys think about it, you know they talk about it. I’m just focused on one week at a time.”

Every week coaches give Wednesday interviews in the players meeting room. On the white board is always 1-0, meaning win this week.

“Bowl eligible at six. You know that is one step closer but at the end of the day we got to take it one game at a time. One week at a time,” says ECU wide receiver and kick returner Tyler Snead, “So, we’re focused on getting that fifth first.”

Coach Houston was asked about getting to 7 wins this fall...

“I’m worried about the importance of trying to get to five. That’s it. Y’all can talk about all that other stuff you want to. I’m worried about Temple. That’s it,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I don’t want to talk about anything else. Temple, Temple, Temple! Is the only game that matters. The only game that matters.”

Temple is a team ECU is familiar with. The Pirates have faced the Owls every year since 2014. Temple had won all of the meetings until ECU topped them 28-3 last season in Philadelphia.

“It’s the most unique scheme defensively that we’ve played to date,” says ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “It’s been a weird season in that we’ve played eight games now, six teams have either been teams we haven’t played, or they had a new coaching staff like Central Florida. We played them two years in a row but they had a new coaching staff so it was a whole new defense again.”

ECU is now 16 point favorites for this Saturday’s game.

“They have got a lot of motions, shifts, trades so they can get you with eyes in a lot of different places,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “Talking to our guys about Eye discipline. Making sure you got your eyes on your keys. I think we always say see a lot see a little, see little see a lot so that’s kind of what we’ve been preaching and focused on this week.”

ECU hosts Temple Saturday at 3 PM.

