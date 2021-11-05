Advertisement

Saving Graces: Remi

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Remi.

Remi is a 9-week old kitten who volunteers say is exceptionally sweet. She loves being around her foster family and siblings.

Saving Graces 4 Felines is meeting potential adopters by appointment only at PetSmart. You can fill out an application here.

The organization is also looking for foster families. If interested, send an e-mail to savinggraces4@aol.com

