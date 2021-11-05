Advertisement

President of state community college system visits Beaufort County college

North Carolina Community College System President Thomas Stith III visiting Beaufort County Community College(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College had a special visitor Friday.

BCCC welcomed Thomas Stith III, North Carolina Community College System president, as he visited to tour new facilities on the Washington campus.

Stith also met with college leaders about programs they offer, like the Beaufort Promise Program, which offers free tuition and fees through the spring 2023 semester.

BCCC says the visit was part of Stith’s tour of all 58 community colleges in the state.

President Stith toured the new Public Safety Training Complex, which the college says includes the state’s largest emergency vehicle driving pad, a fire training tower, a simulation lab for emergency medical technicians and training emergency vehicles.

NC Community College System President Thomas Stith at Beaufort County Community College
NC Community College System President Thomas Stith at Beaufort County Community College(Beaufort County Community College)

One item school officials talked to Stith about was competitive pay and how to keep employees from moving on to other parts of the state which might pay a higher salary.

Stith said Beaufort County Community College has excellent leadership at the college.

