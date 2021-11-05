President of state community college system visits Beaufort County college
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College had a special visitor Friday.
BCCC welcomed Thomas Stith III, North Carolina Community College System president, as he visited to tour new facilities on the Washington campus.
Stith also met with college leaders about programs they offer, like the Beaufort Promise Program, which offers free tuition and fees through the spring 2023 semester.
BCCC says the visit was part of Stith’s tour of all 58 community colleges in the state.
President Stith toured the new Public Safety Training Complex, which the college says includes the state’s largest emergency vehicle driving pad, a fire training tower, a simulation lab for emergency medical technicians and training emergency vehicles.
One item school officials talked to Stith about was competitive pay and how to keep employees from moving on to other parts of the state which might pay a higher salary.
Stith said Beaufort County Community College has excellent leadership at the college.
