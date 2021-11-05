Advertisement

Officials investigate Northampton County plane crash

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Nov. 5, 2021
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials are investigating a small plane crash in Northampton County Thursday night.

Reports say a plane went down just after 8 p.m. near Highway 186. The pilot is believed to be the only person who was on the plane at the time.

Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith said the crash happened several miles east of Seaboard. Smith said the plane crashed in the woods and got stuck in trees.

WITN is working to find out the extent of the pilot’s injuries and will update this story as soon as we can.

