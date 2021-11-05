Advertisement

Officers assaulted at Mecklenburg County jail, 1 stabbed

Eric Henderson Mug
Eric Henderson Mug(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says three jail officers were assaulted by an inmate who they were trying to move to a disciplinary unit away from the general population.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says the three officers were attempting to move 39-year-old inmate Eric Henderson to the detention unit at the Mecklenburg County jail on Tuesday.

Henderson refused to heed the officers’ commands and stabbed one of them with “homemade weapons.”

The sheriff’s office says the officer was treated by the jail’s medical staff, and the other two officers sustained non-life-threatening and minor injuries.

According to WBTV, Henderson faces charges of felony indecent exposure, misdemeanor indecent exposure and indecent liberties with a child.

