Odd Barbie Show exhibit coming to Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Odd Barbie Show exhibit is coming to Pitt County.

Nearly 50 artists created pieces utilizing a Barbie that will be on display at Emerge Gallery & Art Center beginning Friday, November 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Executive Director Holly Garriott says it is a throwback exhibit to celebrate Emerge Gallery’s 20th anniversary. She says the the Barbie show was an early favorite in Emerge Gallery’s history.

There will also be an online auction where you can bid on the Barbie’s and all of the proceeds will go to the Emerge Community Outreach Fund.

The exhibit will be on display until Monday, November 29.

