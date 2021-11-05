Advertisement

Lanes narrowed on Outer Banks highway due to weather

(Raycom Media)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Both lanes of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks are narrowed due a low pressure system impacting the area.

The Department of Transportation says drivers should be on the lookout for standing water, blown sand and sound over wash along Highway 12 from Marc Basnight Bridge South to Hatteras and Ocracoke, as well as in Kitty Hawk.

The DOT says this could last throughout the weekend and into early next week.

