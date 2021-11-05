Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds thicken Friday ahead of breezy weekend rain maker

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday will see a break from wet weather but the coldest morning temperatures since April 23rd. An area of low pressure will track parallel off the coast this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds to coastal areas. Rain is looking likely for locations along and east of highway 17 Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning while areas farther inland may see the best chance for rain late Saturday into early Sunday before clearing Sunday afternoon.

The steady northeast winds combined with astronomical tides may be enough to produce some coastal flooding on the southern end of the Pamlico Sound and ocean overwash on the Outer Banks.

Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over the open waters of the north central Atlantic Ocean and not affect the United States. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate by the upcoming weekend.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies with a few sun breaks. High of 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20. Overnight low: 43.

Saturday

Cloudy with periods of rain developing, heaviest along the coast. Windy. High of 60. Rain chance growing to 60% with higher chances coast. Wind: NE 12-17 G30. Overnight low: 50.

Sunday

Rain for the first half of the day then ending from west to east. Windy. High of 58. Rain chance 60%. Wind: N 15-20 G 30

