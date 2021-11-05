Advertisement

Jacksonville weekend family event cancelled, other Veterans Tribute events to proceed

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rough forecast for the weekend has resulted in one event being cancelled.

Jacksonville officials decided to cancel the Family Fun Event portion of this year’s Veterans Tribute Weekend in Jacksonville.

We’re told that vendor cancellations with the threat of high winds and rain put things on hold for the family event.

Jacksonville says the Veterans Parade, Lejeune Memorial Garden tours, and the Veterans Walk of Honor will still happen.

You can check out all of the events here.

