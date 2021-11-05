Advertisement

The holiday classics are back! Here’s where you can watch

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Monday, Nov. 22 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.(CBS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” or “Charlie Brown.”

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Nov. 22, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Catch Frosty and his “jolly, happy soul” starting Nov. 26, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The sequel, “Frosty Returns,” will air immediately afterward at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Don’t worry if you miss the festivities in November; between CBS and Freeform, you’ll have plenty of chances to see these classics.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

  • Nov. 22, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 11, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 9 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. on Freeform

Frosty the Snowman

  • Nov. 26, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 8:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. on Freeform

The “Peanuts” gang will also be back on broadcast television this holiday season in addition to streaming on Apple TV+.

Fans can watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on PBS, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST. The gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS at 7:30 p.m. EST Dec. 19.

And new this year, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+, according to Variety. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

