High winds impacting ferry routes heading into weekend

Of the nearly 60 Captains in the North Carolina Ferry System, just three are women.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The expectation of high winds is resulting in some ferry changes by the DOT for today and possibly into this weekend.

The ferry division said that departures for two of the three routes to Ocracoke Island have been cancelled for later Friday.

Those cancellations are for between Ocracoke and Swan Quarter at 1:30, 4:30, and 6:30 p.m. and Ocracoke and Cedar Island at 4 and 4:30 p.m.

The ferries between Ocracoke and Hatteras are on schedule but that could change depending on the weather, the DOT said.

More changes could happen into this weekend.

