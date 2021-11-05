Greenville Mall to host free drive-through COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department has partnered with OptumServe to provide free COVID-19 testing.

Testing is offered on a drive-through basis in the parking lot of the Greenville Mall, which is located across from Wells Fargo. Walk-ups are also welcome at this drive-through location.

Testing will be offered weekly on Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, with the exception of a half-hour closure for a lunch break. In the event of inclement weather, this site may be closed.

Anyone who meets testing criteria can be tested at an OptumServe community testing site. This includes uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless people.

OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for people who do not have a driver’s license.

If you do not have access to the internet or are registering for a minor, call 877-562-4850.

To schedule an appointment, you can visit their website.

