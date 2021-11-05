Final Freeboot Friday of the season happening tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The final Freeboot Friday of the season is happening in uptown Greenville.

The event’s theme is Military Appreciation Day. There will be drinks, inflatables, music and fun for the whole family. The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza at the corner of 5th and Evans Street.

ECU faces off against Temple at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Friday at 3 p.m.

