ECU’s Coastal Studies Institute part of group to get nearly $10 million award

ECU Coastal Studies Institute
ECU Coastal Studies Institute(coastal.ecu.edu)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WANCHESE, N.C. (WITN) - The Atlantic Marine Energy Center, including East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute, has received a nearly $10 million federal award.

AMEC is making an effort to develop a national marine renewable energy center in the country, and ECU’s Coastal Studies Institute is part of it.

A press release from ECU says AMEC, led by the University of New Hampshire in partnership with several East Coast universities including the Coastal Studies Institute, has been given $9.7 million over four years from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The center will focus on research and development to address needs for sustainable renewable ocean energy.

“The Atlantic Marine Energy Center consortium offers a tremendous opportunity for the Coastal Studies Institute and its North Carolina Renewable Ocean Energy Program partner to continue leadership in advancing marine energy solutions for our blue economy. We are excited about the new university partnerships, complementary research and testing infrastructure initiatives.”

George Bonner, North Carolina Renewable Ocean Energy Program director

AMEC is a group of academic institutions including the Coastal Studies Institute, University of New Hampshire, Stony Brook University and Lehigh University.

ECU says scientists and engineers from each institution, including faculty and students, will work in the field, the lab, or on computers to study and apply ocean energy projects.

The focus will be on the scientific understanding and overall effectiveness of wave energy and tidal energy conversion.

