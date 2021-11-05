Eastern Carolina environmental conservation group holding silent auction

N.C. (WITN) - Sound Rivers began its annual silent auction Friday morning.

Titled “Bidding for Clean Water,” the silent auction is virtual for the second straight year and open to the public.

“We’re grateful we have the ability to pivot to an online auction, when, for two years in a row, we’ve had to cancel what has always been our biggest fundraiser of the year, and a great event, at that. The revenue lost from the cancelation of in-person events has provided challenges for our work in 2021 and will do so again in 2022, but, ultimately, the health and wellbeing of our supporters are more important to us.”

The nonprofit organization Sound Rivers was founded in 2015 as the merger of two grassroots conservation organizations: Neuse Riverkeeper and Pamlico-Tar River Foundations.

The auction featured items like local art, outdoor adventure materials, vacation stays and dining-out packages in Greenville, New Bern and Tarboro.

Sound Rivers says its mission is “to preserve the health and beauty of the river basis through environmental justice.

The nonprofit is based in New Bern, Washington and Raleigh.

The auction is open until Nov. 19th at 5 p.m. and can be accessed here.

