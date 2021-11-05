Advertisement

Duplin County to give out vaccine incentives

A former deputy tax collector in Rankin County was arrested on an embezzlement charge.
A former deputy tax collector in Rankin County was arrested on an embezzlement charge.(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county is once again giving out cash in an effort to get more people vaccinated.

The Duplin County Health Department says anyone who gets their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will get a $100 cash card. Anyone who drives someone to get a shot will get $25.

Cash Cards are back! Come get your FIRST Moderna dose any Wednesday 1pm-4pm or Friday 8:30am-11:30am, NO appointment...

Posted by Duplin County Health Department on Thursday, October 28, 2021

The health department says appointments aren’t required and you can come on Wednesday’s between 1p.m. and 4 p.m. or Friday’s between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Evans
Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement
D.H. Conley High School
D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted
Meleec Greene
Bond set at $1.5 million for Greenville man caught in Wake County after chase
James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Police and school officials say the written message was not credible, but they want to be extra...
Student charged with making threats against Richlands High School

Latest News

Lanes narrowed on Outer Banks highway due to weather
Plane Crash graphic
Officials investigate Northampton County plane crash
Greenville Mall to host free drive-through COVID-19 testing
Final Freeboot Friday of the season happening tonight
The Odd Barbie Show
Odd Barbie Show exhibit coming to Pitt County