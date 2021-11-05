Duplin County to give out vaccine incentives

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county is once again giving out cash in an effort to get more people vaccinated.

The Duplin County Health Department says anyone who gets their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will get a $100 cash card. Anyone who drives someone to get a shot will get $25.

Cash Cards are back! Come get your FIRST Moderna dose any Wednesday 1pm-4pm or Friday 8:30am-11:30am, NO appointment... Posted by Duplin County Health Department on Thursday, October 28, 2021

The health department says appointments aren’t required and you can come on Wednesday’s between 1p.m. and 4 p.m. or Friday’s between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

