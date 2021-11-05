Duplin County to give out vaccine incentives
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county is once again giving out cash in an effort to get more people vaccinated.
The Duplin County Health Department says anyone who gets their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will get a $100 cash card. Anyone who drives someone to get a shot will get $25.
The health department says appointments aren’t required and you can come on Wednesday’s between 1p.m. and 4 p.m. or Friday’s between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.