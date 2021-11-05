Down East Holiday Show celebrates 20th anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone looking to get a jump start on their Christmas shopping may want to head to the Greenville Convention Center this weekend for the Down East Holiday Show.

It is the 20th year of the show, which takes place Nov. 4-7.

Organizers say more than 90 vendors are on site with displays of jewelry, clothing, and food. All sorts of holiday decorations and crafts are there as well.

There is a $10 entry fee, and money raised will go back to scholarships for students at Pitt Community College.

“Last year in the fall, over 65% of our students had to have aid, and having this show helps us have that support. I don’t think the general public realizes how important the community college is to our economy.”

The weekend, hours are until 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the Down East Holiday Show, visit here.

