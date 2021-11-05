D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at D.H. Conley High School claims that another student sexually assaulted her, and when she reported the assault to school leaders, no action was taken.
“He rubbed up against my leg during my class and he also grabbed other girls’ thighs during their class as well,” Rachel Peed, a senior and 17-year-old at D.H. Conley High School said.
Peed claims a boy sexually assaulted her and six other girls on multiple occasions at D.H. Conley High School between September and October of this year.
The 17-year-old says administrators and the school resource officer are aware of what took place, but the boy remains in her class.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lee Darnell told WITN that there is an active investigation surrounding this case.
WITN also reached out to Pitt County Schools and they responded with a written statement:
Meanwhile, Peed says one school administrator attempted to silence her and six other girls.
Peed hopes school administrators resolve the situation soon, so others don’t endure what she says she has.
The boy accused of these allegations remains unnamed.
