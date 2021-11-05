D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at D.H. Conley High School claims that another student sexually assaulted her, and when she reported the assault to school leaders, no action was taken.

“He rubbed up against my leg during my class and he also grabbed other girls’ thighs during their class as well,” Rachel Peed, a senior and 17-year-old at D.H. Conley High School said.

Peed claims a boy sexually assaulted her and six other girls on multiple occasions at D.H. Conley High School between September and October of this year.

The 17-year-old says administrators and the school resource officer are aware of what took place, but the boy remains in her class.

“I thought going to the school administration... they would actually take this serious, and I feel like our comments have been disregarded and it’s not okay.”

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lee Darnell told WITN that there is an active investigation surrounding this case.

WITN also reached out to Pitt County Schools and they responded with a written statement:

“Due to privacy laws, Pitt County Schools does not comment on specific complaints or individual discipline. All reports of harassment of any nature are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly, and consequented in accordance with our Code of Conduct, where appropriate. The school system does not retaliate against individuals who make a good faith report of harassment. We encourage anyone who is concerned about such incidents to speak with school administrators and school counselors.”

Meanwhile, Peed says one school administrator attempted to silence her and six other girls.

“They have threatened my friend with a 3-day out-of-school suspension.”

Peed hopes school administrators resolve the situation soon, so others don’t endure what she says she has.

“This is not the first time this has happened and nobody takes any of our comments serious and I hope that we get some justice.”

The boy accused of these allegations remains unnamed.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.