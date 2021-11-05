Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and his wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Evans
Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement
D.H. Conley High School
D.H. Conley student says she and six other girls were sexually assaulted
Meleec Greene
Bond set at $1.5 million for Greenville man caught in Wake County after chase
James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Police and school officials say the written message was not credible, but they want to be extra...
Student charged with making threats against Richlands High School

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
NCEL 11-04-21
Successful write-in campaigns in Eastern Carolina
Successful write-in campaigns in Eastern Carolina