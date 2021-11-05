Advertisement

Carteret County middle school gets new principal

Ken Proulx
Ken Proulx(Carteret County Schools)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Board of Education announced the hiring of a new principal for Newport Middle School Friday.

The Carteret County Public School System says Ken Proulx will become principal of Newport Middle School when interim principal Kristen Miller retires at the end of December. Proulx’s official start date will be Jan. 3rd, 2022.

Proulx currently is the principal of East Chapel Hill High School, where he has served since the 2018-2019 school year.

Carteret County Schools says during his tenure at East Chapel Hill, students met or exceeded growth in all subgroups while the group graduation rate rose to over 95%.

Proulx was also principal of Holly Grove Middle School from 2010-2018 in Wake County, and has served as a middle school teacher and administrator for more than 21 years.

“Mr. Proulx has a well-earned reputation as a very strong instructional leader,” Dr. Rob Jackson, Carteret County Schools superintendent.

“During the selection process, teachers and faculty members and the Newport Middle School Parent Advisory Council shared that they were looking for a principal who would be visible throughout the school and in the community, a principal who would be committed to the school long term, and a principal who is experienced in middle school. I believe that the hiring committees found just that in Mr. Proulx.”

Dr. Rob Jackson, Carteret County Schools superintendent

