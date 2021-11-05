Advertisement

Bank of America Stadium going cashless in the name of health, guest experience

Carolina Panthers enter Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 4, 2017 at Carolina Panthers Fan Fest....
Carolina Panthers enter Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 4, 2017 at Carolina Panthers Fan Fest. The name of a steel and mining industry executive has emerged as the latest potential bidder for the team. (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re planning to catch a Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte you can keep your cash safe at home.

The Panthers said that Bank of America Stadium has moved to cashless operations.

Officials said the move is an effort to boost health and safety was well as the experience for fans with faster lines when getting concessions.

The stadium said mobile ordering is also available at posted concession stands through the Panthers mobile app.

