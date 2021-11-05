Bank of America Stadium going cashless in the name of health, guest experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re planning to catch a Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte you can keep your cash safe at home.

The Panthers said that Bank of America Stadium has moved to cashless operations.

Officials said the move is an effort to boost health and safety was well as the experience for fans with faster lines when getting concessions.

The stadium said mobile ordering is also available at posted concession stands through the Panthers mobile app.

