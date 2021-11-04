Two men, one woman arrested in Craven County drug bust
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Thursday in Craven County after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Brickhouse, Kristen Lafon, and Antonio Bright were arrested in Havelock. Here is how they were charged:
Benjamin Brickhouse:
- Felony possession of heroin
- Possession of schedule II-controlled substance
- Possession of schedule III-controlled substance
Kristen Lafon:
- Felony possession of heroin
- Two counts possession of schedule II-controlled substance
- Possession of schedule III-controlled substance
Antonio Bright:
- Felony possession of heroin
- Two counts possession of schedule II-controlled substance
- Possession of schedule III-controlled substance
All three have been jailed under a $10,000 secured bond each.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.