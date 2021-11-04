Advertisement

Two men, one woman arrested in Craven County drug bust

Brickhouse / Lafon / Bright
Brickhouse / Lafon / Bright(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Thursday in Craven County after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Brickhouse, Kristen Lafon, and Antonio Bright were arrested in Havelock. Here is how they were charged:

Benjamin Brickhouse:

  • Felony possession of heroin
  • Possession of schedule II-controlled substance
  • Possession of schedule III-controlled substance

Kristen Lafon:

  • Felony possession of heroin
  • Two counts possession of schedule II-controlled substance
  • Possession of schedule III-controlled substance

Antonio Bright:

  • Felony possession of heroin
  • Two counts possession of schedule II-controlled substance
  • Possession of schedule III-controlled substance

All three have been jailed under a $10,000 secured bond each.

