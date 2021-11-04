Two men, one woman arrested in Craven County drug bust

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Thursday in Craven County after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Brickhouse, Kristen Lafon, and Antonio Bright were arrested in Havelock. Here is how they were charged:

Benjamin Brickhouse:

Felony possession of heroin

Possession of schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of schedule III-controlled substance

Kristen Lafon:

Felony possession of heroin

Two counts possession of schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of schedule III-controlled substance

Antonio Bright:

Felony possession of heroin

Two counts possession of schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of schedule III-controlled substance

All three have been jailed under a $10,000 secured bond each.

