Student charged with making threats against Richlands High School
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student has been charged with making threats against his high school.
Onslow County deputies say they have charged the 15-year-old boy with communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational property.
Col. Chris Thomas said the threat was made against Richlands High School itself, and not against a specific teacher or student.
The teen was charged as a juvenile.
School officials say a copycat case occurred at another high school Tuesday evening.
