Student charged with making threats against Richlands High School

Police and school officials say the written message was not credible, but they want to be extra...
Police and school officials say the written message was not credible, but they want to be extra careful and make sure everyone feels safe.(Gray tv)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student has been charged with making threats against his high school.

Onslow County deputies say they have charged the 15-year-old boy with communicating a threat of mass violence on an educational property.

Col. Chris Thomas said the threat was made against Richlands High School itself, and not against a specific teacher or student.

The teen was charged as a juvenile.

School officials say a copycat case occurred at another high school Tuesday evening.

