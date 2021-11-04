Significant wins for Kinston, Washington city council

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - From starting a youth-led nonprofit at the age of 14, to running for Kinston city council at age 21, not once did Chris Suggs hear he couldn’t do it.

“My family, my community, my loved ones never once said “Chris you’re too young, Chris you should wait,” Suggs said. “They said, “Go for it.”

Suggs went for it, making history as the youngest person to ever win a city election.

“To be able to be the youngest person on our city council, the youngest elected official in our state, is truly representing a demographic that we often don’t see in politics, in government,” Suggs said. “It’s providing a voice and it’s also setting a standard of showing that young people are very much capable and ready to be the leaders of our community.”

Suggs, who was born and raised in Kinston, will replace his mother, Kristal Suggs, who decided not to seek a second four-year term.

As soon as Suggs goes to work, he’ll tackle the first thing on his agenda.

“Kinston is such a critical turning point right now, we have some very key positions actually vacant in our city leadership in terms of our police chief, our planning director, and our city manager,” Suggs said. “I think that we can develop more housing for our community, that we can increase the availability of high paying and decent paying jobs. Ensure that every citizen in Kinston’s able to both live and succeed.”

In Washington, Lou Hodges, who is the widow of former mayor Mac Hodges, ran for city council as a political newcomer and won a seat.

“For 7 years I saw what he [Mac Hodges] was able to accomplish and when he passed away, I thought well you know, most of his visions were completed, but I had visions of my own,” Hodges said, adding how she wants to keep the city of Washington growing and be there for her hometown.

“I was the one that stood behind him, but now it’s time for me to be out front and to be there for my citizens,” Hodges said.

