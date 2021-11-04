Advertisement

S.C. governor bans his cabinet agencies from requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-38, a ban that applies to the 19 state agencies that make up the governor's cabinet.
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster's third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican's campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued an order, banning his state cabinet agencies from requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-38, a ban that applies to the 19 state agencies that make up the governor’s cabinet.

Additionally, the governor’s executive order directs every agency in state government to immediately notify the Office of the Governor and the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General upon receiving any communication or directives from the Biden Administration concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

This directive comes as the governor and Attorney General Alan Wilson fight the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and prepare for a legal challenge to the recently announced federal OSHA vaccination requirement on employers with 100 or more employees, which would include state agencies.

Governor McMaster addressed the new Executive Order at a press conference earlier Thursday.

McMaster to issue order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates

The governor’s prohibition on vaccine mandates extends to and includes the following cabinet agencies:

  • Department of Administration
  • Office of the Adjutant General
  • Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services
  • Department of Commerce
  • Department of Corrections
  • Department of Health and Human Services
  • Department of Insurance
  • Department of Juvenile Justice
  • Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
  • Department of Motor Vehicles
  • Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism
  • Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
  • Department of Public Safety
  • Department of Revenue
  • Department of Social Services
  • Department of Transportation
  • Department of Transportation
  • Department of Employment and Workforce
  • Department on Aging
  • Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement
Two men, one woman arrested in Craven County drug bust
