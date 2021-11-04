Advertisement

Rocky Mount man sentenced to nearly 6 years for second federal firearm conviction

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been sentenced to nearly 6 years behind bars following his second federal firearm conviction.

Tyree Stewart, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to 4 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, to be served consecutive to a term of nearly 2 years for violating supervised release on his prior federal conviction in August for the same offense.

On Aug. 8, Stewart pled guilty to the charge.

Court documents say on Sept. 16, 2020, Rocky Mount Police Department officers responded to a shot-spotter alert on Henna Street. Once on scene, officials found Stewart standing beside a car in the driveway of his home.

Police say when officers asked him to show his hands, Stewart would not raise his right hand. Once Stewart did raise both hands, a loud thud on the ground was heard, and a sawed-off shotgun was on the ground.

Officers say Stewart then ran from the scene, but was later arrested after returning to his home. Police recovered 22 12-gauge shotgun shells during a search warrant.

At the time of his arrest, Stewart had accrued three prior felony convictions for the same offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and was serving an active term of federal supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.
Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Campbell | Dawson | Paxson
Three arrested on drug charges in Craven County
COVID-19 vaccine
Greenville pediatrician prepares sons for COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Meleec Greene
Bond set at $1.5 million for Greenville man caught in Wake County after chase
Ask an Expert
Ask an Expert
Cruise-in
Cruise-in happening this weekend to benefit UNC Burn Center
Doctors address concerns for vaccinating kids for COVID-19.
Ask an expert: Doctor answers viewer questions about COVD-19 vaccine in kids