Rocky Mount man sentenced to nearly 6 years for second federal firearm conviction

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been sentenced to nearly 6 years behind bars following his second federal firearm conviction.

Tyree Stewart, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to 4 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, to be served consecutive to a term of nearly 2 years for violating supervised release on his prior federal conviction in August for the same offense.

On Aug. 8, Stewart pled guilty to the charge.

Court documents say on Sept. 16, 2020, Rocky Mount Police Department officers responded to a shot-spotter alert on Henna Street. Once on scene, officials found Stewart standing beside a car in the driveway of his home.

Police say when officers asked him to show his hands, Stewart would not raise his right hand. Once Stewart did raise both hands, a loud thud on the ground was heard, and a sawed-off shotgun was on the ground.

Officers say Stewart then ran from the scene, but was later arrested after returning to his home. Police recovered 22 12-gauge shotgun shells during a search warrant.

At the time of his arrest, Stewart had accrued three prior felony convictions for the same offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and was serving an active term of federal supervised release.

