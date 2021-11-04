Phil Murphy narrowly reelected governor in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has won reelection over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy eked out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat.

He’s the state’s first Democratic governor to get a second straight term in 44 years.

Former Assembly member Ciattarelli waged a formidable campaign in heavily Democratic New Jersey, with his spending nearly equaling the governor’s.

Officials continued to count ballots into Wednesday.

Initial tallies show voters came out at much higher rates for Ciattarelli this year than they did for his GOP predecessor in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.