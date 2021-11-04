Advertisement

Onslow County reports 5 COVID deaths since last week

Onslow County starts vaccinating elderly residents for COVID-19
Onslow County starts vaccinating elderly residents for COVID-19
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County has reported new updates as to the toll COVID-19 continues to have on the area.

County officials say 5 people have died from the virus in the last 7 days. Deaths from COVID-19 now number 266 in Onslow County.

In its COVID-19 statistical report, Onslow County officials say the percentage of Onslow residents with at least one dose of the vaccine has risen to 62.5%. This number compares to just 59% of the state with one dose of the vaccine.

Officials say the current number of cases in Onslow County is now 30,168, an increase of 153 in the last week.

The county positivity rate of COVID-19 is at 4.8% which is the lowest it’s been since August.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.
Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Elizabeth Evans
Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement
Campbell | Dawson | Paxson
Three arrested on drug charges in Craven County

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper visited a clinic where children were being vaccinated on Thursday.
Gov. Cooper tours pediatric office where kids receive COVID vaccine
COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available
COVID-19 vaccine
Greenville pediatrician prepares sons for COVID-19 vaccinations
A new website shows North Carolina's nursing shortage could worsen through 2033.
Nursing shortage in N.C. expected to worsen over next 12 years