Onslow County reports 5 COVID deaths since last week

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County has reported new updates as to the toll COVID-19 continues to have on the area.

County officials say 5 people have died from the virus in the last 7 days. Deaths from COVID-19 now number 266 in Onslow County.

In its COVID-19 statistical report, Onslow County officials say the percentage of Onslow residents with at least one dose of the vaccine has risen to 62.5%. This number compares to just 59% of the state with one dose of the vaccine.

Officials say the current number of cases in Onslow County is now 30,168, an increase of 153 in the last week.

The county positivity rate of COVID-19 is at 4.8% which is the lowest it’s been since August.

