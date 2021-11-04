Advertisement

NCEL 11-03-21

NCEL 11-02-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County

NCEL 11-3-21
Significant wins for Kinston, Washington city council
Powerball 11-3-21
(Left to right): Kinston city councilman Chris Suggs and Washington city councilwoman Lou Hodges.
