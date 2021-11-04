Advertisement

Man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 Tarboro armed robbery, shooting

(WTOC)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington D.C. man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Joshua Clark pled guilty on May 6th, 2021 to brandishing a firearm in connection to a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Federal prosecutors say court documents showed the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery call in Tarboro on Aug. 24, 2020. Detectives learned that Clark robbed a Pizza Hut delivery man at gunpoint for $116.

Later that day, the documents showed Clark tried to shoot the man in his vehicle, but missed and after a struggle, ran away.

Federal prosecutors say Clark had a prior felony conviction for second-degree child sex abuse from Washington, D.C.

The entire press release for the sentencing can be found here.

