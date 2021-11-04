Advertisement

Legislators taking final redistricting votes

North Carolina redistricting map
North Carolina redistricting map(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The General Assembly is about to finalize maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts that are supposed to last for the next decade.

The House and Senate scheduled floor sessions Thursday to debate and vote on the lines drawn based on 2020 census figures. Maps for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House delegation had already passed one chamber by Wednesday.

Republicans would largely fare well under the plans. Democrats and their allies say the maps contain illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders.

One lawsuit was filed last week and more could be coming.

